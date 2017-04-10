Social media photos, videos capture storms, flooding in Central
As rain pounded Central Texas Tuesday afternoon, students at Texas State did what they do best when it floods - share photos, videos and memes online. Students hopped on Twitter to post their point of view of flooding on campus and in the San Marcos area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC