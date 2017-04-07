Remnants of Champions Crossing Apartm...

Remnants of Champions Crossing Apartment in San Marcos after March 23 fire

Friday Apr 7

Thursday marked two weeks since a fire ripped through a San Marcos Apartment complex, leaving 12 families without a home. Some of those families are searching for an affordable place to stay.

San Marcos, TX

