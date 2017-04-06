Portion of southbound I-35 in Buda to...

Portion of southbound I-35 in Buda to be closed early morning Friday

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Starting at 4 a.m., all southbound lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed starting at Exit 219, which is just south of Overpass Road, as Buda and San Marcos police investigate what happened. Tune into KXAN News Today starting at 4:30 a.m. Friday to get the traffic times from Amanda Dugan.

