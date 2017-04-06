Portion of I-35 in Buda to close for crash reconstruction

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 in Buda will be closed for approximately 90 minutes early Friday as law enforcement officials will conduct an accident reconstruction. According to a city of Buda press release, Buda Police Department officials will shut I-35 at 219 down at 4 a.m. Friday, April 7. The reconstruction is expected to last an hour and a half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.