Plainview/Hale County Airport wins TxDOT award

The City of Plainview, Hale County, Plainview/Hale County Airport and Parkhill, Smith & Cooper were honored Thursday night at the Texas Department of Transportation's awards ceremony at the 35th Annual Aviation Conference in San Marcos, taking home the award for TxDOT's Most Improved General Aviation Airport. "Awards like this realistically take years to win and are a team effort," PSC Transportation Sector Director John Hamilton said.

