None injured in IHOP robbery

No one was injured early Thursday after a man entered a Kyle-area restaurant and robbed customers and employees at gunpoint, according to a city of Kyle press release. Authorities are now searching for the suspect, who they believe is also connected to to an attempted aggravated robbery at a San Marcos restaurant 30 minutes beforehand.

