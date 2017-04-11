Live Blog: Heavy storms pounding San Marcos
This page will be updated as the KXAN team tracks severe weather moving through Central Texas Tuesday morning. Six inches fell in San Marcos between noon and 1 p.m. 1:25 p.m.: Hays County OEM - some locations that will experience flooding include San Marcos, Kyle, Martindale, Uhland, San Marcos Regional Airport, Reedville and Redwood.
