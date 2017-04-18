Joining forces to ensure enough freshwater for San ... 12 minutes ago

On Feb. 24, 2016, standing on the banks of Spring Lake, where the water from San Marcos Springs begins its journey down the San Marcos and Guadalupe Rivers to San Antonio Bay, Bill West, then general manager of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority , and Jim Blackburn, an environmental attorney representing The Aransas Project , pledged to work together on a "Shared Vision for the Future of the Guadalupe River System and San Antonio Bay."

