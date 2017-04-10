Got Risk?-Auto accident claims life o...

Got Risk?-Auto accident claims life of Texas National Guard Soldier

An AGR Soldier assigned to the Texas Army National Guard died from injuries sustained in a PMV-4 crash that occurred March 20 near San Marcos, Texas. The 47-year-old staff sergeant inside her 2015 Chevrolet Corvette, parked approximately 25 feet off and parallel to the rural road, when it was struck from the rear by a 2004 Chevrolet Classic that left the road at a high rate of speed.

