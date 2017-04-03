Float Fest brings tubing, camping, Passion Pit, MGMT, Weezer & more to Texas

Float Fest , "the only festival in the world to combine the Texas tradition of floating the San Marcos river, live music, camping, and a carnival," returns on July 22 and 23 to the Cool River Ranch in San Marcos, Texas. The fest has two stages with no overlapping sets, and a lineup that includes Passion Pit , MGMT , Weezer, Neon Indian, Mike Jones, Mac Miller, Girl Talk, Zedd, Cage the Elephant , and more.

