Commissioners okay later bar hours for rural areas

Wednesday Apr 19

Drinking establishments in rural areas of Hays County now have the chance to keep their doors open until 2 a.m. after commissioners extended alcohol sale hours last week. The change, approved by a unanimous vote April 11, allows businesses that have an existing mixed beverage permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that are located By doing so, businesses will be allowed to sell alcohol until 2 a.m. Hays County ordinances previously required drinking establishments to close up shop at midnight, per TABC rules.

