Citizens wanted for election committe...

Citizens wanted for election committee after voting snafu

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Free Press

The move came after Hays County officials held a public meeting March 30 to address voting issues that led to nearly 1,800 votes not being counted during the Nov. 8, 2016 election. According to county officials, the issue was a result of a policy lapse after a mobile ballot box , which is a device that communicates with voting booths and records votes to calculate a final tally in an election, was not counted at an early voting site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC