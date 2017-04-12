Best bets: Easter, Mutt Strutt and more

Come out to Kyle's Gregg-Clarke Park on Wednesday, April 12 from 5-8 p.m. for this egg-cellent event, including free carnival games, inflatables, food vendors, age-specific egg hunts, the Easter Bunny and more. The Easter Bunny is coming to the Depot! Enjoy treat bags for the kiddos and a chance to have photos with Mr. Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Kyle Railroad Depot & Heritage Center.

