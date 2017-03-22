San Marcos River fight is on
This letter concerns most citizens of Hays County and surrounding areas. It is of the utmost importance that each of us contact Tx St Senator Judith Zafferini's office and demand a town hall meeting with her in regards to her legislation to make San Marcos the sole owner of the San Marcos River.
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
