San Marcos River fight is on

San Marcos River fight is on

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Free Press

This letter concerns most citizens of Hays County and surrounding areas. It is of the utmost importance that each of us contact Tx St Senator Judith Zafferini's office and demand a town hall meeting with her in regards to her legislation to make San Marcos the sole owner of the San Marcos River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC