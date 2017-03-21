San Marcos looks to crack down on par...

San Marcos looks to crack down on parking near river

Tuesday Mar 21

When the city of San Marcos announced the implementation of new park rules , they were met with some negative feedback about the changes. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, members will be looking to approve an ordinance that will designate tow-away zones along Cheatham Street.

San Marcos, TX

