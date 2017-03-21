San Marcos looks to crack down on parking near river
When the city of San Marcos announced the implementation of new park rules , they were met with some negative feedback about the changes. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, members will be looking to approve an ordinance that will designate tow-away zones along Cheatham Street.
