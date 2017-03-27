San Marcos Barbecue Spot Hays County ...

San Marcos Barbecue Spot Hays County Barbeque Expands With Burger Restaurant

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Eater

San Marcos barbecue joint Hays County Barbeque is getting into the burger game with a brand new restaurant. Co-owners Michael and Asenette Hernandez will open Hays County Burgers & BBQ in Martindale, Texas, sometime in April, as reported by Community Impact .

