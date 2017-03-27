San Marcos Barbecue Spot Hays County Barbeque Expands With Burger Restaurant
San Marcos barbecue joint Hays County Barbeque is getting into the burger game with a brand new restaurant. Co-owners Michael and Asenette Hernandez will open Hays County Burgers & BBQ in Martindale, Texas, sometime in April, as reported by Community Impact .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC