Mothership Streaming New Album 'High Strangeness' [News]
Dallas, TX heavy rock band Mothership premieres the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new third full-length album, "High Strangeness", which will be out through Ripple Music on March 17. Recorded at Fire Station Studios in San Marcos, TX and mastered by Tony Reed , the album delivers eight songs of supersonic intergalactic heavy rock. This story was written by a UG user.
