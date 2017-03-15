Local author guides readers through Blanco River history
The public is invited to the free event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center at 508 Center Street. Author and former editor of the Hays Free Press, Wes Ferguson, released his second book entitled the Blanco River.
