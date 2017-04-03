How to Pay for Expensive Transgender ...

How to Pay for Expensive Transgender Surgeries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: NewsOK.com

Transgender Americans can pay a steep price if they have gender confirmation surgeries as part of their transition. For Brandon L. Beck, a 39-year-old transgender man who began transitioning from female to male in his early thirties, his third and final surgery comes with a potentially unattainable cost: $72,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Tue Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Tue Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Hays County was issued at April 05 at 2:09PM CDT

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC