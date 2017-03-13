How This Will Destroy You (Mostly) Found a Peaceful, Easy Feeling
The cell transmission linking me with This Will Destroy You guitarist Jeremy Galindo was failing, but it was clear that he was eager to speak. His voice, when it didn't sound like it was being raked across a welding table, when it was audible at all, was buoyant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC