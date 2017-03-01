Hays County seeks more courts to deal...

Hays County seeks more courts to deal with backlog of cases

Wednesday Read more: Free Press

Hays County Commissioners approved a resolution Feb. 21 supporting and requesting the creation of an additional district court and county court-at-law. With the support of commissioners and county officials, the request is moving to the 85th Texas legislature for possible approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

