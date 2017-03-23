Fire rips through apartments in San M...

Fire rips through apartments in San Marcos

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A large apartment fire in San Marcos has seemingly destroyed a building in the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located at 345 Champion Blvd. Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 at Yarrington Road. Emergency crews were called to Building 12 of the complex at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC