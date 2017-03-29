$6.5M for south Kyle sewers
Construction on a $6.5 million sewer line project in the southern side of Kyle is estimated to be completed in 2019, bringing more development to the area. Discussion on the project began six years ago, when city officials decided a main sewer line was needed in south Kyle.
