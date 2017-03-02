25 vases were stolen from the cemetery on Sunday.
"There's flowers in vases, so what they do is they take the flowers and put it back in the container hole and you don't notice it if you are just casually looking, unless you are looking for something and then we discovered we had been hit again," said Pennington. Located in a rural area just outside of San Marco, Pennington believes his cemetery was targeted due to the quiet nights outside of the city.
