Texas Water Symposium
Photo by Kate Galbraith Provided by texastribune.org and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board The Texas Water Symposium, on creating and maintaining healthy waterways at a community scale, will be held at 7 pm, Feb. 23 in LBJ Teaching Theater, 700 Moore St, San Marcos. The symposium will focus on how local communities across the Hill Country and the state are taking action with watershed protection plans to protect the creeks, springs and rivers they rely on for drinking water, recreation, habitat, and economic stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC