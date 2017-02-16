Photo by Kate Galbraith Provided by texastribune.org and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board The Texas Water Symposium, on creating and maintaining healthy waterways at a community scale, will be held at 7 pm, Feb. 23 in LBJ Teaching Theater, 700 Moore St, San Marcos. The symposium will focus on how local communities across the Hill Country and the state are taking action with watershed protection plans to protect the creeks, springs and rivers they rely on for drinking water, recreation, habitat, and economic stability.

