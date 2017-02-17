San Marcos police chase goes through San Antonio
A police chase with speeds reaching 100 mph that began in San Marcos passed through San Antonio Monday before the driver and a passenger were apprehended. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a man possibly wanted for narcotics, joining a chase that began in Hays County by San Marcos Police.
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
