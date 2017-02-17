San Marcos police chase goes through ...

San Marcos police chase goes through San Antonio

A police chase with speeds reaching 100 mph that began in San Marcos passed through San Antonio Monday before the driver and a passenger were apprehended. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a man possibly wanted for narcotics, joining a chase that began in Hays County by San Marcos Police.

