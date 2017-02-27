San Marcos man hit, killed while walking along I-35 frontage
A man who was walking on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a driver who didn't see him. San Marcos police say 27-year-old Emanuel Rivas was walking in the roadway around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a driver going southbound near Yarrington Road.
