San Marcos man hit, killed while walking along I-35 frontage

Monday Feb 27

A man who was walking on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a driver who didn't see him. San Marcos police say 27-year-old Emanuel Rivas was walking in the roadway around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a driver going southbound near Yarrington Road.

