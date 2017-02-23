Rio Vista Park in San Marcos

Rio Vista Park in San Marcos

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The city of San Marcos is hoping to eliminate overcrowding at public parks this summer by implementing new rules along the San Marcos River. At Tuesday's city council meeting, Assistant Parks Director William Ford said a recent study shows that 90 percent of park visitors on the weekend are from out of town.

