North Hays County Fire Rescue quickly puts out barn fire
It took only ten minutes for fire crews to extinguish a barn fire that occurred along Spring Valley Drive in north Dripping Springs Monday. According to Scott Collard, North Hays County Fire Rescue chief, no residents, emergency personnel or animals were injured in the incident.
