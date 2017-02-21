News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd
Mr. Nigel Hobbs, 71, passed away in Dawlish, England, in April, and an October coroner's inquest heard that his body was found by a neighbor "swaddled" in bed linen and wearing numerous "homemade" dresses and his face covered by stockings pulled tight . Underneath the coverings, his face was wrapped in polyethylene, including his mouth but not his nose, and cotton or wool was stuffed into his ears and mouth.
