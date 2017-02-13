Maryland-Eastern Shore edges Bethune-Cookman in OT, 82-81

Bakari Copeland scored 22 points, including the winning free throw in overtime, to lift Maryland-Eastern Shore to SAN MARCOS, Texas - Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, and Texas State held off Arkansas State 62-58 on PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Bakari Copeland scored 22 points, including the winning free throw in overtime, to lift Maryland-Eastern Shore to an 82-81 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.