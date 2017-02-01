Dog that bit baby girl to death in San Marcos put down
A dog who police say bit a 2-month-old girl to death in San Marcos in January has been put down. The city of San Marcos says the dog, a German Shepherd, was euthanized Tuesday at the owners' request.
