County ushers in clean energy financing program
Hays County has become the 12th local government to establish a Property Assessed Clean Energy program in Texas, according to a press release from the Greater San Marcos Partnership . PACE is a financing program enacted in 2013 that enables owners of commercial and industrial properties to obtain low-cost, long-term loans for water conservation, energy-efficiency improvements, and renewable retrofits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC