Best bets: Feb. 1, 2017

Best bets: Feb. 1, 2017

Wednesday Feb 1

Join local officials in giving the Greater Randolph Area Trail riders a Hays County welcome as they make a stop at the San Marcos Come by the Hays County Courthouse between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for your chance to experience this annual tradition. Poet Ada Limon will be holding readings and book signings on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Witliff Collections and Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center.

San Marcos, TX

