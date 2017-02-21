A mobile home flipped over on Cotton ...

A mobile home flipped over on Cotton Gin Road in Kyle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 rated tornado touched down seven miles northwest of San Marcos at 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 19. It traveled for almost 10 miles with estimated peak winds of 100 mph before lifting 2 miles southwest of Kyle. Officials say the tornado's path was around 300 yards wide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC