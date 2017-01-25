Witness shares video of fatal confrontation between police, man
An intense standoff between police and an armed man took place a parking lot near Logan's Roadhouse in San Marcos on Jan. 24 2017. Police were called to the vehicle he was in and after trying to speak with the man, he took his own life using a handgun.
