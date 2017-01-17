When David Wilson, John Wamer and Randy Williams served in the same Marine Corps unit during the Iraq War, they knew they wanted to do something very different once their time in the military was up. It's taken a decade for the three friends to get their business up and running, but it has finally, thankfully happened: Ruggedman Brewing, in the New Braunfels-San Marcos corridor, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend .

