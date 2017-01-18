TXST alum hired as Main Street manager
According to a city of Buda press release, Maggie Gillespie, who was the San Marcos Main Street coordinator, was hired as Buda's Main Street Program Manager. Buda's Assistant City Manager Chance Sparks said in a statement that the hiring of a Main Street manager "is an important critical step as Buda joins the Texas Main Street program."
