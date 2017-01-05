Top priority safety improvements on S...

Top priority safety improvements on SH 21 still years away

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

AUSTIN - Christopher Limon grew up along State Highway 21 between Uhland and Niederwald. He says what was once a country road is now a treacherous stretch of highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr New Resident 1,031
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec 16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need Nov '16 Sin 2
News Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ... Oct '16 Ben Ghazi 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Hays County was issued at January 15 at 10:03PM CST

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC