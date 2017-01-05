Texas teenager accused of lying about crash that killed friend
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 19-year-old San Marcos woman has been arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle for a deadly crash that happened in 2015. According to court documents, Lorena Hernandez was involved in the Jan. 1, 2015 crash that killed one of her friends, Ruben Trevino Jr., and severely injured two others.
