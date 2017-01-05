Texas teenager accused of lying about...

Texas teenager accused of lying about crash that killed friend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 19-year-old San Marcos woman has been arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle for a deadly crash that happened in 2015. According to court documents, Lorena Hernandez was involved in the Jan. 1, 2015 crash that killed one of her friends, Ruben Trevino Jr., and severely injured two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 31 min Analyst 1,017
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec 16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need Nov '16 Sin 2
News Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ... Oct '16 Ben Ghazi 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC