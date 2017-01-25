Pay your property taxes by Jan. 31

Those who may owe 2016 property taxes will have until the end of the January before penalties could be levied against them. In a press release, Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector Luanne Caraway reminded residents that 2016 property taxes must be paid in full on or before Jan. 31 to avoid penalties and interest.

