Murder suspect accused of kidnapping ...

Murder suspect accused of kidnapping San Marcos dealership employee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man who is currently in the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio charged with murder is also a suspect in a San Marcos kidnapping. San Marcos police say on Dec. 26, Antonio Brown, 41, came to the Chuck Nash dealership to trade-in his vehicle to buy a new vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec 16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need Nov '16 Sin 3
News Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ... Oct '16 Ben Ghazi 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,690

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC