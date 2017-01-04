Murder suspect accused of kidnapping San Marcos dealership employee
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man who is currently in the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio charged with murder is also a suspect in a San Marcos kidnapping. San Marcos police say on Dec. 26, Antonio Brown, 41, came to the Chuck Nash dealership to trade-in his vehicle to buy a new vehicle.
