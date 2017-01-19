Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on RR 12 in San Marcos
San Marcos police say the car was turning left out of Highcrest Apartments at 1518 Old Ranch Road 12. Officers say the driver reported not seeing the motorcycle before the crash. KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
