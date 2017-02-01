Military Helicopter Pilots Offered a Quick Path to the Airlines
San Diego-based Coast Flight Training has responded to the increasing demand for professional pilots by expanding its airline flight training program, opening up a new facility in San Marcos, Texas. The training program is focused on transition training for military helicopter pilots who have a desire to enter into an airline career.
