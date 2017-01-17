Lifelong Learning: Educator expands program for students 46 and...
Sage, the seasoned-learning program at Texarkana College for those 46 and older, has announced new offerings for the spring schedule, including classes in line dancing, how to write a memoir, painting, geocaching and mahjong. Dr. Beverly Rowe, who created and launched the program in the fall of 2016 to engage citizens in thoughtful discussion and stimulating activities, said she's excited at how much the program has grown.
