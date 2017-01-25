Lagniappe: Jan. 26, 2017
On Jan. 24, the Hays County Commissioners Court placed the unincorporated areas of the county under an immediate burn ban following a report from Fire Marshal Clint Browning. Charcoal, wood and gas grills with lids are exempt from the ban, but burning in "burn barrels" or fire pits is not allowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec '16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|3
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC