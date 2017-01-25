Lagniappe: Jan. 26, 2017

Lagniappe: Jan. 26, 2017

Wednesday Jan 25

On Jan. 24, the Hays County Commissioners Court placed the unincorporated areas of the county under an immediate burn ban following a report from Fire Marshal Clint Browning. Charcoal, wood and gas grills with lids are exempt from the ban, but burning in "burn barrels" or fire pits is not allowed.

