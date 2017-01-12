From David Marino, public information...

From David Marino, public information officer, city of Buda: Maggie Gillespie BUDA, TX - " Jan.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Jan. 12, 2017 - The City of Buda is pleased to announce the hiring of our first Main Street Manager. Maggie Gillespie comes to us from the City of San Marcos where she served as their Main Street Program Coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Caitlyn sears 22 hr Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Tue Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC