From David Marino, public information officer, city of Buda: Maggie Gillespie BUDA, TX - " Jan.
Jan. 12, 2017 - The City of Buda is pleased to announce the hiring of our first Main Street Manager. Maggie Gillespie comes to us from the City of San Marcos where she served as their Main Street Program Coordinator.
