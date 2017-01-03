Country Singer Randy Rogers Hates Hap...

Country Singer Randy Rogers Hates Happy Songs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Westword

It's the age-old problem with success in the music business: How does an artist who has built a reputation based on writing heart-wrenching tales of woe continue down that road when the money starts rolling in and life at home is dandy? For Randy Rogers - singer, guitarist and main songwriter with the Randy Rogers Band - this is something that he had to deal with or risk a career of sunshiny, happy tunes. He wasn't going to let that happen for one minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Encore white trash 1,000
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec 16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need Nov '16 Sin 3
News Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ... Oct '16 Ben Ghazi 3
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC