Charges pending against Texas teen apprehended by U.S. Marshals, Alton PD

Lt. Dennis Gutierrez with the Hays County Sheriff's Office in San Marcos, Texas, issued the following information in a press release after Alton Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals stopped and apprehended a suspect after a short vehicle pursuit around 8 Friday morning at 12th and Alby Street in Alton. The suspect - Michael Bryars , 17 - was wanted in Dripping Springs, Texas , for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.