Buda delays putting fluoride in water after getting feedback
After receiving feedback from Buda City Council members and citizens, City Manager Kenneth Williams has put the city's scheduled fluoridation on hold. The city said the decision is not final and the hold will be in place until the City Council revisits the move and makes a more permanent decision.
